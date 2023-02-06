Human chain formed to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

ABBOTTABAD: Speakers condemned Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir at functions organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day as hundreds of people formed a human chain at the Kohala Bridge, which links Muzaffarabad with Abbottabad.

The speakers condemned Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir in different functions organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Sunday.

The Divisional Wildlife Department Abbottabad observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

People from all walks of life, including staff of the Wildlife Department, participated in the simple but impressive flag-hoisting ceremony with the national anthem followed by an awareness walk.

Sardar Nawaz said that the people of Pakistan stand by the Kashmiri people.

“We are spiritually, geographically and culturally one. No one in the world can separate us,” he added.

The other speakers condemned the Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir and urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions.

Later, they participated in the awareness walk outside their office in which participants were chanting slogans against India.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Indian government and in support of Kashmiri people, the participants also chanted slogans against the Indian government for depriving the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Hundreds of people belonging to different segments of society formed a human chain at the Kohala Bridge, which links Muzaffarabad with Abbottabad.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan and others expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers condemned Indian atrocities against Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

They appealed to the international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in the occupied valley and play its due role for resolving long-standing Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

In another function, the Running and Hiking Club of Abbottabad marked the Kashmir Solidarity Day by organizing an event.

Educationists, lawyers and students attended the event.