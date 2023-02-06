Sethi confirms Pakistan-Afghanistan series in UAE

LAHORE: Pakistan will play a three-game T20 series against Afghanistan near the end of March, confirmed Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Najam Sethi on Sunday.

Sethi said the T20I series would compensate Afghanistan for the losses caused by the withdrawal of Cricket Australia from their ODI series scheduled in the UAE.

“Pleased to announce Pakistan Cricket Board will play 3xT20s against Afghanistan in Sharjah end March to compensate Afghanistan following Australia’s pullout from bi lateral series against it,” he said on Twitter.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chief added that he also supported the Asian Cricket Council’s decision to grant Afghanistan an equal share of ACC revenues like the other top four member boards.

“I also supported ACC decision to grant Afghanistan equal share of ACC revenues like BCCI, Pakistan Cricket Board, SLC & BCB,” he said.