Sunday February 05, 2023
National

PPP invites applications for by-polls tickets

By Asim Yasin
February 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has invited applications for tickets for by-elections in 31 constituencies of the National Assembly.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the party had invited applications by February 12. A bank draft of Rs40,000 against the PPPP should also be attached with each application.

