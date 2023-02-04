Kalma Chowk remodelling project: Ensure maximum traffic flow before PSL matches, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Communications, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Bilal Afzal visited Central Business District Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk underpass remodelling project on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The minister announced reviewing the construction progress every three days in his recent visit to the site. He said that before the PSL matches in Lahore, maximum flow of traffic should be ensured on all roads adjacent to Kalma Chowk. Bilal Afzal expressed his satisfaction with the speed of construction work of the project and said that the completion of such a big project in a short period of time would be a milestone. He said that the transfer of Wasa installations would be completed while half of the underpass roof work is also in the final stage of completion.

According to the instructions of the caretaker chief minister, work is going on day and night on the project. He said that the Kalma Chowk remodelling project would become an example in the development projects of Lahore. Bilal Afzal also visited the under-construction parking plaza in CBD Punjab.

uplift projects: Taking notice of the delay in the Sialkot Drainage Project, the caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) of Punjab, Ibrahim Hasan Murad directed the authorities to fix the responsibility.

He was taking a briefing on the department's development projects from LGCD Secretary at the Civil Secretariat on Friday. Expressing regret, the provincial minister said that the delay in the public welfare projects not only causes agony for the local population but also puts an additional burden on the national exchequer and increases the cost manifold.

He directed that all development projects should be completed through e-tendering and a dashboard should be created to check their ongoing progress. He said that the E-system should also be implemented in the subordinate institutions of the local government department.