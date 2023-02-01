Army annex inter-dept basketball crown

ISLAMABAD: Army lifted the Inter-Departmental Basketball title after beating PAF 76-52 in the final played in front of a sizeable crowd here at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Army were leading with a comfortable margin at the end of first half, making good use of the early misses by PAF players.

For Army, Mohammad Hamza (24) and Hammar (20) were notable point scorers.

For the third position, Wapda defeated POF 68-51 to emerge on the victory stand.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari was the guest of honour who gave away trophies and souvenirs to the winners and officials, respectively.