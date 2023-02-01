Beijing has hit ´temporary herd immunity’: official

BEIJING: Beijing has reached “temporary herd immunity” and its Covid outbreak is nearing an end, a city health official said on Tuesday, in another sign China´s unprecedented virus wave is waning.
A torrent of cases has cascaded through the world´s most populous nation since the ruling Communist Party abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month. The surge packed hospitals and crematoriums in major cities including Beijing, though the scale of the outbreak is hard to verify given that official data is believed to represent a tiny fraction of the true number of cases.
WASHINGTON: Memphis police said on Tuesday a seventh officer has been suspended over the fatal beating of Tyre...
OTTAWA: A Canadian province on Tuesday decriminalized the possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and...
NEW DELHI: A former Wells Fargo executive was granted bail on Tuesday after weeks in custody for urinating on a fellow...
PARIS: An Iranian court has handed jail sentences of over 10 years each to a young couple who danced in front of one...
BANGKOK: Junta plans for elections in coup-hit Myanmar this year will “fuel greater violence”, a United Nations...
PARIS: French protesters launched a new push on Tuesday to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into dropping a pension...
Comments