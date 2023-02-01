Beijing has hit ´temporary herd immunity’: official

BEIJING: Beijing has reached “temporary herd immunity” and its Covid outbreak is nearing an end, a city health official said on Tuesday, in another sign China´s unprecedented virus wave is waning.

A torrent of cases has cascaded through the world´s most populous nation since the ruling Communist Party abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month. The surge packed hospitals and crematoriums in major cities including Beijing, though the scale of the outbreak is hard to verify given that official data is believed to represent a tiny fraction of the true number of cases.