Bangladesh orders 191 ‘anti-state’ news sites blocked

DHAKA: The Bangladesh government has ordered the closure of 191 websites it accuses of publishing “anti-state news”, stoking concerns about media freedom in the South Asian country. Information Minister Hasan Mahmud told parliament on Tuesday that the government has instructed the telecoms regulator to close the domains following “reports from intelligence agencies”. He said the sites, which were not named, were “conducting activities that spread confusion among the public”.
