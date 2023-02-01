Naqvi dispatches medics team to Peshawar

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Punjab Institute of Mental Health here on Tuesday.

The hospital administration was also unaware of the visit of the chief minister who visited various wards and met the patients. Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the well-being of patients and asked them about the available treatment facilities.

Some patients while talking to the chief minister said that they were fully recovered and wanted to go home but their family members were not willing to take them back. Several patients begged before the chief minister to send them to homes.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi asked the hospital MS to provide him the list of patients who have fully recovered and directed the MS to take necessary steps to immediately send all the recovered patients to their homes.

On this occasion, Punjab Institute of Mental Health MS gave a briefing to the CM in which he said that 250 patients have recovered but their families were not willing to take them back while some families have also given wrong home addresses. aCaretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that it was a pity that even blood relations have left their loved ones alone in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister sent a 13-member medical team to Peshawar to treat the injured in the Peshawar mosque blast. The Punjab government will provide all possible support for the treatment of the injured in this hour of difficulty, he said, adding the team going to Peshawar has all the essential medicines and blood.

Expressing full solidarity with the people of KP, Mohsin Naqvi said that the martyrdom of innocent worshipers in the Police Lines Peshawar blast was no less than a tragedy. The beasts that targeted worshipers deserve a terrible punishment, he said and maintained that there were no words to describe his feelings and emotions on the tragic incident.