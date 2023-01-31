Mazari asks CJP to take suo moto of sedition case against Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari lashed out at the government and the state institutions on Monday for allegedly violating Constitution, saying that PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry didn’t commit sedition at all and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) should take suo moto notice of abuse of state power.

In a statement issued here, she said the state institutions and the government had become complicit in terrorising critics and political leaders and they were violating the Constitution and fundamental rights of citizens. She said in such a situation, the nation looks towards only the CJP, who should take suo moto action. She asked: “Where else can we turn when the state itself violates the Constitution.”

Mazari said the way Fawad Chaudhry’s judicial remand was changed to physical remand and he was handed back to police showed mala fide intention to inflict custodial torture on him. Condemning the suicide attack in Peshawar Police Lines mosque, she said the bomber gaining access to a central area of the provincial capital was another intelligence failure. “Our police are front-line defenders against terrorists, especially in urban areas, and need better resources including equipment,” she added.