Punjab cabinet condemns Peshawar blast

LAHORE:The second meeting of the provincial cabinet was held Monday at the Chief Minister's Office under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The cabinet strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. The CM, ministers and senior officials offered special prayers for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured. The cabinet also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Caretaker CM ordered to tighten security to protect the life and property of the people and directed that the police should take every measure to maintain law and order. Similarly, entry and exit routes should be strictly monitored throughout the province, he added. The cabinet was also briefed about the corporate farming policy and the CM directed to present this policy in the next meeting. Provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IGP and senior officials attended the meeting.