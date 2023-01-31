Fawwara Chowk renamed as Press Club Chowk

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman visited the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday and announced changing the name of the nearby Fawwara Chowk to Press Club Chowk.

He said that journalism was a strong pillar of the state and had an important role in shaping the nations. The KPC, he said, had always played an active role in the development of Karachi. “If the journalists had strength and energy in their voice, things will become better,” he remarked as he appreciated services of the KPC for the journalist community as well as the cause of freedom of expression.