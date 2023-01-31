Fawwara Chowk renamed as Press Club Chowk

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman visited the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday and announced changing the name of the nearby Fawwara Chowk to Press Club Chowk.
He said that journalism was a strong pillar of the state and had an important role in shaping the nations. The KPC, he said, had always played an active role in the development of Karachi. “If the journalists had strength and energy in their voice, things will become better,” he remarked as he appreciated services of the KPC for the journalist community as well as the cause of freedom of expression.
18th Emerging TalentThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions...
Personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Collectorate Customs Enforcement Karachi on Sunday seized...
Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case of the...
An anti-terrorism court has acquitted six men, allegedly affiliated with the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army ,...
The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has vowed that the JI would go to any extent to safeguard its...
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Shazia Marri inaugurated a Benazir Nashonuma Centre under the...
Comments