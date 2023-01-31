Spam scams

There is no shortage of problems in Pakistan these days, yet there are some serious social issues which have been completely ignored by our governments and institutions. Online loan application scams are one of them. I myself have been a victim of this scam, in which fraudsters gain illicit access to the applicant’s personal data in order to blackmail and extort money from innocent people.
There appears to be no way for one to credibly verify the identity of those running these online scams. It is shocking that these fraudsters are operating so brazenly right under the noses of the concerned institutions. The relevant authorities have to close the loopholes these digital extortionists are exploiting.
Touqeer W Chishty
Lahore
