An undated image of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in meeting with UAE's Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Prime Minister's Office/File

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will visit the federal capital for a day on Monday (today).

He will have important discussions with the prime minister, who will host a luncheon in honour of the guest at the Prime Minister’s House.

Diplomatic sources said “it’s been a rare occasion that the UAE president, who is on a private visit to Pakistan currently, accepted the invitation for visiting Islamabad on a short notice upon his arrival in the country”. It shows his magnanimity and affection for the people of Pakistan that he accepted the invitation, extended by host prime minister on Jan 25, when he welcomed the dignitary on arrival at Rahim Yar Khan airport, according to sources.

The sources recalled that the UAE had assured Pakistan of its support for overcoming its present fiscal complexities. It is likely that the two leaders would discuss subjects of mutual interest and in the course of discussions Pakistan’s urgent needs would also come up for consideration.

The UAE has already shown keen interest in making investment in Pakistan hugely. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has been designated by the prime minister to act as minister-in-waiting for the honoured visiting head of state.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be conspicuous with his absence in the discussions as he is in Moscow on the invitation of his Russian counterpart.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi has been in-touch with the Prime Minister’s House and Foreign Office for making the visit highly successful. Sources told The News on Sunday that it was an expression of warmth and goodwill that the host federal government had announced a public holiday in the capital city on Monday to commemorate the visit. All schools, colleges, and public offices would observe a leave except for the CDA, SNGPL, IESCO, hospitals, district administration, and the metropolitan corporation offices.

His visit to the capital city would underscore important meetings especially the one-on-one with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, who stated that a notification regarding the holiday had been issued. The Senate meeting in Islamabad Secretariat would be held as per schedule, but with an hour delay at 4pm instead of 3pm.