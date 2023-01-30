Mobile puncture setups gaining popularity

Islamabad : The emergence of mobile puncture shops in the twin cities has gained significant popularity among riders and drivers as a convenient solution for flat tires.

Talking to APP here on Sunday a mechanic, Muhammad Amjad who operates a mobile puncture shop on his motorcycle at Kashmir Highway said that mobile shops are equipped with all the necessary tools and resources to quickly and efficiently fix a flat tire which makes it easier for riders to get back on the road in no time. He said that mechanics have marked their phone numbers by pasting advertisement banners in the relevant area and they are contacted by many riders on a daily basis. Not only do these shops benefit the riders, but they also provide a livelihood for the mechanics,” he added.