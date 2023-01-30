Misbah defends Babar

LAHORE: Former national cricket team captain and coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that it's wrong to compare Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former Indian team captain Virat Kohli.

While talking to reporters here, Misbah said that the Indian batter has played a lot of cricket while Pakistan captain has just started.

"When Babar Azam has played as much cricket as Virat Kohli then we can compare the two," said Misbah.

Misbah said, "The Test performance has come down and Babar alone is not responsible for that. There was lack of planning, team selection and many other things mattered." The former captain said that the way Babar was targeted was not right. “Be it a captain or any other player, we should examine things first and should not make a decision just by creating a narrative or applying pressure. Pakistan team's performance in white ball cricket is going well,” he asserted. “No matter who is the captain, a change should only be made after assessing things thoroughly.”