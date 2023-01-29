CDA seeks agreement with PSB to promote sports activities

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is making efforts to strike an agreement with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to promote sports activities in the capital city.

According to the details, the civic agency has been constantly organising sports events, especially for youngsters and now it is trying to seek cooperation from PSB to make these events more attractive and competitive for the participants.

An official has informed that “We successfully organized five sports events in recent past including chess tournament, scrabble championship, boxing championship, Board Games and women basketball tournament.” The Directorate of Sports, Culture, and Tourism is operating under the local administration. The CDA chairman is also head of the administration so he has powers to take decisions about this directorate that has an important role in the promotion of sports activities in Islamabad.

The official said “If CDA and PSB strike a deal then we will also be able to organize competitive events in schools and colleges. Hopefully, Islamabad is going to be a hub of sports events in the coming years.” It is pertinent to mention here that there was a time when Islamabad had the privilege to organize so many sports events, especially in schools and colleges. But after increasing incidents of terrorism, sports activities started reducing and now no major sports event is held in Islamabad. Star cricketer Haris Rauf is a recent product of college cricket tournaments held in Islamabad.