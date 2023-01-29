Body to probe dispute between teacher, student

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) administration Saturday constituted a two-member committee to investigate a dispute took place between a teacher and a student outside Centre for Integrated and Mountain Research.

The incident had led to a protest by Baloch students later on Friday night outside the PU Vice Chancellor (VC) House which took ugly turn when the university guards used force to disperse the protesting students. Progressive Students’ Collective (PSC), a student body, taking to social media observed that the students were protesting as one of their fellows, Yasir Baloch, was allegedly beaten up by a teacher of PU’s Centre for Integrated and Mountain Research.

However, teacher Dr Munawar Sabir told The News that Yasir was accompanying another student on a heavy bike near his department and causing disturbance. He said when he asked about their identity they allegedly resorted to violence. He alleged that both the students tried to flee after manhandling and beating him up but he was able to get hold of one. He said the university security guards meanwhile reached and handled the situation.

According to the university’s notification, PU's senior most Professor and Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi will be the chairman of the committee while Dean Faculty of Quality & Industrial Systems Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq will be the member of the committee.

The committee will investigate the incident within three days and submit a report. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the teacher on the complaint of the student who has alleged that he was beaten up by the teacher inside his department. Dr Munawar said he would present all related evidence to the committee.