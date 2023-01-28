Flooding triggers emergency in Auckland

WELLINGTON: A state of emergency was declared in Auckland on Friday after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in New Zealand´s largest city, closing the airport and forcing the cancellation of an Elton John concert.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown told a news conference on Friday he was “deeply saddened” after a body was found in a northern suburb. Police have not confirmed whether the death was a result of the flooding. Flash floods turned many of Auckland´s roads into rivers as the wild weather closed the city´s airport, leaving some terminals ankle-deep in water.