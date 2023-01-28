Flooding triggers emergency in Auckland

WELLINGTON: A state of emergency was declared in Auckland on Friday after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in New Zealand´s largest city, closing the airport and forcing the cancellation of an Elton John concert.
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown told a news conference on Friday he was “deeply saddened” after a body was found in a northern suburb. Police have not confirmed whether the death was a result of the flooding. Flash floods turned many of Auckland´s roads into rivers as the wild weather closed the city´s airport, leaving some terminals ankle-deep in water.
TOKYO: Japan´s government will drop its recommendation to wear masks indoors and downgrade its medical classification...
TEHRAN: One of Iran´s top clerics, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem, has spoken out against the use of violence to...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel and Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip traded missile fire on Friday,...
HELSINKI: A Helsinki court on Friday found two Finnish newspaper journalists guilty of disclosing national secrets and...
MUMBAI: Trading in the business empire of Asia´s richest man Gautam Adani was halted on Friday following a 15 percent...
KAMPALA: A Ugandan TV station said on Friday it had suspended three employees over the airing of a satirical clip...
