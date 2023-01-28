 
Saturday January 28, 2023
World

French university bans students from using ChatGPT

By AFP
January 28, 2023

PARIS: A top French university on Friday forbade students from using artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to complete assignments, in the first such ban at a college in the country.

The bot from OpenAI, a US company that this week received a massive cash injection from Microsoft, responds to simple prompts with reams of text inspired by data gathered on the internet.

The Sciences Po school in Paris said anyone found to have used the chatbot would face “sanctions which can go as far as expulsion from the establishment or even from higher learning”.

