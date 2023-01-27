IGP seeks recommendations to improve forensic division

KARACHI: The Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Thursday paid a visit to the police’s forensic division located in Garden and discussed with police high-ups the issues related to the division.

According to officials, the Sindh IGP reviewed all the forensic science equipment and other modern equipment in the investigation department and gave necessary instructions for improvement. Additional IG Investigation Munir Ahmed Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

Forensic AIG Samiullah Soomro briefed the IGP about fingerprints for surgery sections and other modern equipment available in the office, and explained their importance and usefulness in taking the investigations to their logical conclusion.

He also informed IGP Memon about the process of departmental promotion of staff and necessary equipment required by the forensic division. The police chief directed forensic division officials to submit practical recommendations regarding staff issues and equipment.

Officials said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Sindh police and Aga Khan Hospital for provision of high-quality medical facilities to the Sindh police personnel from the hospital.They added that the Sindh police employees would be given a discount of up to 20 per cent in the form of hospital fees.

IGP Memon and authorised chief executive officer formally signed the MoU at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office Karachi. This is for the first time that a formal written agreement has been signed between the Aga Khan Hospital and Sindh police.

On behalf of the Sindh police, AIG Welfare Sindh Faisal Abdullah Chachar and other police officers, and three representatives of Aga Khan Hospital also signed the MoU.According to the MoU, the Aga Khan Hospital administration will be obliged to provide all necessary medical facilities if employees of the Sindh police were referred by a competent authority. The medical facilities under the MoU include diagnosis of disease, treatment, medicines and surgeries.

It was also agreed in the MoU that the Aga Khan Hospital administration would ensure emergency services for the employees of the Sindh police as well as admission and treatment.To avail the medical facilities, a covering letter would have to be issued by the AIG Welfare Sindh.