Police search 142 houses

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday searched 142 houses and 21 shops in the jurisdiction of different police stations.
According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation and searched 142 houses and 21 shops, besides checking the particulars of 38 tenants.
Islamabad : Lower division clerks at different Islamabad model colleges have resented out-of-turn promotions of some...
Islamabad : Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi has said that the real estate sector is playing a key role in...
Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins also visited the AEO Education Expo Islamabad and appreciated AEO...
Islamabad : Islamabad Model College for Girls, , F-10/2 hosted Inter Collegiate Drama, Self-Grooming and Computer...
Islamabad : The federal government is striving to introduce reforms to build great empowerment of women with strong...
Islamabad : Federal Minister of Education & Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain while addressing the...
Comments