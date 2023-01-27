Police search 142 houses

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday searched 142 houses and 21 shops in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation and searched 142 houses and 21 shops, besides checking the particulars of 38 tenants.