Another cop martyred in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified militants martyred a police head-constable in the jurisdiction of Daraban Police Station on Tuesday.

Gul Baran Baloch, a head-constable of Frontier Reserve Police, who was posted at the Daraban Police Station, was going home after offering Isha prayers when unknown militants opened fire on him.

As a result, the cop sustained multiple bullet injuries and martyred on the spot. Soon after the incident, the police personnel rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The militants affiliated to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistani (TTP) regularly carry out shooting attacks or bombings, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The recent uptick in violence has raised fears among the residents about the possible return of a new wave of militancy in the erstwhile tribal areas and adjoining districts. Meanwhile, funeral prayers for the martyred cop were offered at the Police Lines with state honours.

People from all walks of life, including police officials, attended the funeral prayers and placed floral wreaths on the coffin of martyred cop. Also, a youth was killed and two other persons sustained injuries when rival groups traded fire in the mountainous Niazi Bagh area in the district.