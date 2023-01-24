Moscow expels Estonian envoy, downgrades ties

MOSCOW: Moscow on Monday downgraded diplomatic relations with Estonia and ordered its ambassador to leave Russia, accusing the Baltic country of “total Russophobia.”
This is the first time Russia has expelled an ambassador of an EU country since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. “The Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d´affaires ad interim,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The ambassador of the Estonian Republic will have to leave the Russian Federation on February 7,” the ministry said. The measures come after Estonia drastically reduced staff levels at Russia´s embassy in Tallinn, the statement said. The ambassador, Margus Laidre, was informed of the decision after being summoned to the foreign ministry, it said.
