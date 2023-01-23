Ishaq Dar leaves for Qatar today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is departing on a two-day visit of Qatar today (Monday).
A source within the government termed the finance minister’s two-day visit an ‘emergency one’ and claimed that the finance minister will hold discussions in connection with Qatar’s offer to make investment in Pakistan.
It should be remembered that Qatar had already showed interest in taking administrative control of airports of Islamabad and Karachi.
