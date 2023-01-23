Short circuit: Senate, NA secretariats closed for three days

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have taken a notice of short circuit in the building of the Parliament House on Sunday and directed closing all the offices of parliament for three days from Monday to Wednesday.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control without further damage. The building of Parliament has been plunged into darkness as the result of switching off electric supply to the whole complex.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker have ordered immediate precautionary measures and secretaries concerned have been directed to take steps for solution of the issue.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also postponed the Senate session scheduled to be held today (Monday) and Senate now will meet on Thursday.

According to announcements of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat separately, as there was no loss of life or property, all the buildings will be inspected as a precautionary measure.

Besides closing the offices of Senate and National Assembly secretariats in the Parliament House, the meetings of the standing committees have also been postponed till Thursday. The press statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat stated that electricity sparks occurred at some places in the Parliament building.

Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate took immediate notice of the situation and viewed that in these circumstances, the lives of employees cannot be put at risk and the Parliament building will remain closed for three days and during this time the relevant staff will carry out a detailed inspection and repair of all wiring and installations.

According to Senate and National Assembly secretariat announcement, Senate Chairman and Speaker National Assembly took a unanimous decision that all employees of the National Assembly and Senate will work from their homes.