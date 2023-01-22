Pakistan win three gold medals in Bahrain karate

ISLAMABAD: Kyokushin-KaiKan Karate players made the country proud by scooping up three gold medals in the 3rd International KyokushinKaiKan Karate Championship concluded in Manama (Bahrain).

Pakistan team returned with three gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Players (boys and girls) from a number of countries -- Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain -- participated in different weight categories. Pakistani karate fighters Waheed, Zainab and Alisha Chana secured gold medals, while Hamza Khan and Nihal Khan won silver medals and Maryam scooped up bronze. Senior international fighter and coach Jameel Chandio of KyokushinKaiKan and K-7 Fitness and kickboxing also performed his duty as a judge in this championship.

All branch chiefs, officials and affiliated branches of KyokushanKaiKan in Pakistan congratulated Inam Martial Arts Academy for this Mega success.