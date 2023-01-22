 
January 22, 2023
Sports

Aisam-Nikola reach Australian Open third round

By Our Correspondent
January 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq and his partner Nikola Cacic’ tamed 15th-seeded pair of Santiago Gonzalez and Roger Vasselin in straight sets to move into the third round of the Australian Open Tennis underway in Melbourne. In Saturday’s interesting duel, Aisam and his partner defeated the seeded pair 7-6 (1) and 7-6 (4) to progress to the next round.

Aisam and Cacic’ were outstanding with their serve and volley game edging out their rivals on a tiebreak in both sets.

