Seminar on education policies in Pakistan held

Rawalpindi : The Department of Education organized a National Dialogue and Book-Launch Seminar on ‘Education Policies in Pakistan; Politics, Projections, and Practices’ with the collaboration of Oxford University Press at Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi.

Deans, faculty, representatives of the Higher Education Commission and Punjab Higher Education Commission, Chief Executive Officer Education Rawalpindi, and students from various fields of education have joined the National dialogue.

The programme started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and National & FJWU anthems were played.

Prof. Dr. Malik Ghulam Behlol, Dean Faculty of Education shared the major challenges with opening remarks on the various aspects of educational policies in Pakistan from 1947-2022.

The debate included discussion on single national curriculum (SNC), HEC graduation and Ph.D. policy, literacy and primary education, madrassa education, language policy and medium of instruction, curricula, and textbooks, and the socio-political context of the education policies and plans. Concomitantly, the momentous problems of massive borrowing by ignoring the contextual realities, poor implementation mechanism, skimpy financing of the education sector, lacking clarity in the vision and direction of education (modern enlightenment or religious fundamentalism), the conundrum of the medium of instruction, and lack of evidence-based decision making will also be discussed in the national dialogue.

Dr Syed Waqar Ali Kousar discussed the socio-political context of the education policy in Pakistan and highlighted the policies are lacking direction in context to the medium of instruction, and vision of Pakistan as a theoretical and liberal state.

Professor Dr Jumani, President of IIUI, emphasized that the problem of uniform curriculum provision cannot be resolved by a single national curriculum without providing equal and justified human and material resources across Pakistan. Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood, Acting VC, AIOU, suggested that HEC must include university faculty in the formulation of PHD and graduation policies. We need to provide space for institutional freedom and open dialogue among academia.

Dr Naazir Mehmood, the renowned intellectual stressed that the government instead of lip service gives priority to education by fulfilling the financial allocation commitments.

Dr Shahid Siddique, former VC, AIOU, and writer of the book Education Policies in Pakistan: Politics, Projections, and Practices’ stressed the policy formulation on the basis of reliable data, setting priorities, and capacity building and ownership of the stakeholders.

The participants asked questions from the speakers on various aspects and challenges of the educational system of Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid highlighted that the discussion must reach conclusions by working on the policy briefs for submission to HEC and the National Planning Commission of Pakistan for bridging the gaps in the adjustment of the given policy documents.

She also admired the efforts of the department of education for organizing the national dialogue that is very much needed. A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Farhana Khurshid and the dialogue concluded with a photo session. The session was moderated by Dr Salma Nazar Khan; Dr Frakhand Jabeen, Dr Hajira, Dr Yasir contributed to the administrative arrangements.