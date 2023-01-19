Gen Bajwa data leak: Court grants bail to journalist

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Shahid Aslam’s bail plea Wednesday was accepted by a local court in the federal capital in the case pertaining to the illegal and unwarranted leak of former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family members’ tax information.
A district and sessions court had handed over the journalist’s custody to the Federal Investigation Agency on January 14 for a two-day physical remand. Earlier this week, when the agency requested an extension in the remand, the court rejected their plea and sent Aslam to jail on judicial remand for two weeks. The court has now directed the journalist to submit the surety bonds of Rs50,000 against his bail.
