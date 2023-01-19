Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam meet Elahi

LAHORE: Raja Basharat and Mian Aslam Iqbal met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at CM office on Wednesday.

The matters pertaining to political situation and appointment of caretaker chief minister came under detailed consultation during the meeting. The committee meeting being headed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly was also discussed.

Punjab CM while talking on the occasion stated that they proposed names of impartial personalities for the caretaker chief minister while the opposition by proposing names of biased personalities have made a mockery of themselves.

The opposition parties tried to make their politics flourish on proposing names of caretaker chief minister. CM maintained whatever the opposition parties desire and dream will never be fulfilled.

Punjab CM hoped that the committee headed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly will reach some positive conclusion with regard to the appointment of caretaker chief minister. The committee comprising Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hashim Jawan Bakht will do negotiations with an open heart.

CM outlined that they would strive to reach a consensus on the name of caretaker chief minister as soon as possible. CM maintained that InshaAllah a caretaker chief minister will be the one on whom no one can point a finger.