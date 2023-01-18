At least seven die in Russia blast bordering Ukraine

MOSCOW: An accidental grenade blast in a Russian region bordering Ukraine has led to at least seven deaths, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

“Four dead have been found among the missing. The number of victims has increased to seven people,” the emergency services told Interfax. It added that the search for four more people was continuing.

Over the weekend a sergeant in the southern Belgorod region “unintentionally” detonated a hand grenade inside a dormitory at a location for military personnel, Interfax said, citing emergency services.