 
close
Tuesday January 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Real Estate Business

January 17, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Property Association on Monday asked the federal government to stop imposing unjust taxes on the real estate business. Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, a member of the association said these taxes would affect the builders and labourers.

Comments