Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

BEIJING: A chemical plant explosion in China has left at least five people dead and eight missing, state media reported on Monday.

The blast happened on Sunday afternoon at a factory in northeastern Liaoning province´s Panshan County, according to state broadcaster CCTV, which reported the fire at the facility was under control.

An earlier tally put the number of dead and missing at two and 12 respectively, along with 34 injured. Videos and photos published earlier in the day by CCTV showed a cloud of thick smoke and flames rising from the factory, and a group of firefighters in helmets outside the plant.