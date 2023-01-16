Pakistan lose to Mauritius

KARACHI: A big miss from the spot by skipper Maria Khan denied Pakistan the opportunity to bring parity as they were conquered by Mauritius 2-1 in their second round fixture of the international women football tournament at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

When Pakistan were losing 2-1, Maria failed to covert a penalty in the 79th minute which deprived her team of an opportunity to equalise.

Earlier, Mauritius took a bright start when they got on to the score-sheet in the fourth minute through a strike from Felicite Fawellina. Pakistan, however, levelled the score in the 10th minute when Maria scored a fine goal on rebound.

At half time the match was evenly poised 1-1. Mauritius got a penalty in the 62nd minute but Pakistan's goalie Nisha Ashraf made a fine save. In the 65th minute Mauritius scored their second and decisive goal when Gopaul Julie Marie pile-driver from distance went into the net.

Pakistan's senior coach Shehzad Anwar praised Pakistan despite the loss. “Although Pakistan lost, they dominated the game throughout,” Shehzad told ‘The News’.

“The team played an organised game," he said. Former Pakistan coach Akhtar Mohiuddin told this correspondent that Pakistan's transition from defence to attack was good. “I think Pakistan did not play bad. Their transition from defence to attack was good and the team looked skilled,” Akhtar said.

Pakistan will now face hosts Saudi Arabia on January 19 in their last fixture. On the same day Mauritius will meet Comoros.