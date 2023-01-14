Two including cop martyred in Taunsa

DG KHAN: Two persons including one police official were martyred while another got injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on Police Check-post Jhangi located in the remote bordering area with KP in the Taunsa Shareef district on Friday night.

Police officials confirmed the terrorist attack on the check-post and said the injured constable was being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Taunsa Shareef. The Head Constable, Mazhar Iqbal Qaisrani, and tribesman Abdul Baasit died on the spot. Police said the number of assailants was said to be nine.

Following the incident, Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Shahzad Sultan ordered the RPO Dera Ghazi Khan to visit the spot and chase the suspects. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Vehoa Police Station, Taunsa District.