Gangsters resort to a frightening trend

Islamabad : A frightening trend of antagonism among street criminals has been monitored during the committing of crimes despite the fact that the victims did not show any resistance, the people engaged in the investigation of the street crimes observed.

“Targeting police has become a usual trend as well whenever they are intercepted by the police,” they added, saying that as many as four cops have been martyred, over ten wounded in acts of terrorism or in the line of duty during the fight against street criminals.

“It has been noted that the armed gangsters, straightaway, shot at the victim who even did not show any resistance to the gangsters,” the investigator maintained, adding that such trends have been perceived in the Afghanistan-based gangsters active in the twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and its surroundings, comparatively close to the territorial boundary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without accepting any bindings of the law of the land. “Highway robberies, armed mugging, shoplifting and other offences committed in the shortest possible time are their favourite hits,” the sources indicated on the grounds of their experience.

In the recent hits, the daring gunmen, straightaway, gunned down a (27-year-old) rider of a popular bike ride service, ruthlessly on the busiest IJ Principal Road of the federal capital falling in the jurisdiction of Noon Police Station Tuesday night and took away his Honda-125 leaving him in the pool of blood.

One, Haroon-ur-Rashid son of Mohammad Ashfaq lodged a complaint with the Noon Police Station, saying that he was hailing from Chaman Kot, District Bagh, Azad Kashmir but living in Al-Badar Colony, Pir Wadhai, Rawalpindi with his real cousin Saddam Shaukat who was attached with a bike rider company.

He said that Saddam left for his job on Tuesday morning on his own bike Honda-125 bearing register number ML-8935 but didn’t return home till late. In the meantime, he was informed through an unknown phone call that Saddam has been killed and his body has been shifted to PIMS for autopsy, he rushed to the hospital and found his dead body in the mortuary with two bullets in his chest.

The Noon police have registered cases under 302 and 397 PPC and constituted teams to trace clues of the gangsters involved in the ruthless killing of a young man. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir has directed the police officials responsible for smashing out street crimes to focus on crime prevention and resolving public complaints.

The IGP ordered strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and a special crackdown against drug peddling and gambling dens. He also ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature and are still at large.

He also asked police officials for strict monitoring of those who ever faced imprisonment in car lifting or involvement in other criminal activities.

He asked all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. “Those police officials responsible for delaying the registration of cases and doing sluggish investigation would not be spared and strict disciplinary action would be taken against them” the IGP maintained.