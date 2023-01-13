Chronic disease

Yet another girl has lost her life at the altar of honour. A man from Jhang murdered his 12-year-old daughter and dumped her body in an abandoned well. According to reports, the girl had been hiding at her aunts for fear of what her father might do.
This incident should silence those who claim that women will face no trouble if they are constantly by the side of their fathers or brothers. Gender-based violence has always been a problem for Pakistan, one that our state is either unwilling or unable to solve. When will women finally be able to feel safe in this country?
Ayesha Arif
Turbat
