Five killed in Pishin road accident

QUETTA: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was among five people died in a collision between a trailer and a car on National Highway near Khanozai area of Pishin district on Wednesday.
According to Levies sources, the victim DSP Police identified as Mukhtiar Hussain along with his wife, son and two daughters was going somewhere in a car when a trailer hit it headon. As a result, the DSP Mukhtiar Hussain along with his wife and his children died on the spot.
The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for medicolegal formalities. The accident was reportedly caused due to over speeding. DSP Mukhtiar Mulghani was Wing Commander Balochistan Constabulary of Loralai. Further investigation was underway.
Rawalpindi: The kite flying ban has been losing its impact, especially in the Satellite Town area where the sale and...
Islamabad: The Education Wing of the Islamabad Police has conducted an education campaign regarding careful driving...
Islamabad: German ambassador Alfred Grannas has promised his country's support to Pakistan for its efforts to build a...
Islamabad: Speakers in a ceremony here on Wednesday said youth, the most vital asset of the nation, should be engaged...
PESHAWAR Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was fighting corruption and...
LAHORE: Tahreem Elahi, wife of PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi, moved the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, challenging the...
Comments