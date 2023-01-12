Five killed in Pishin road accident

QUETTA: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was among five people died in a collision between a trailer and a car on National Highway near Khanozai area of Pishin district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim DSP Police identified as Mukhtiar Hussain along with his wife, son and two daughters was going somewhere in a car when a trailer hit it headon. As a result, the DSP Mukhtiar Hussain along with his wife and his children died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for medicolegal formalities. The accident was reportedly caused due to over speeding. DSP Mukhtiar Mulghani was Wing Commander Balochistan Constabulary of Loralai. Further investigation was underway.