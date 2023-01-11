1,325 institutions get fresh affiliation with FBISE

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has said it has approved 1,325 applications for affiliation with it from across the country and abroad during the last two years.

The approvals come in line with the directives of FBISE chairman Qaiser Alam. According to the board, the educational institutions affiliated with it from its establishment in 1975 to 2020 totalled 1,740 but the number jumped to 3,065 afterward as 1,325 more schools and colleges got affiliations.

“This high number indicates the confidence of the people in us,” the FBISE said in a statement. The board said in the last two years, it started the online affiliation web portal, due to which the number of affiliated schools and colleges had increased with the use of information technology including online affiliation.