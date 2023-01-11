PU LLB forms schedule

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for LLB (3-year) Part-I, II & III supplementary examination 2022 and LLB (5-year) Part-I, II, III, IV & V supplementary examination 2022. The last date for receipt of online admission forms with the single fee of said exams for late college candidates is January 25, 2023. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.