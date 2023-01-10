Palestinian PM says Israeli sanctions ‘new war’

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday described a raft of Israeli measures as a “new war” against the Palestinian Authority aimed at pushing it “to the brink”.

Israel´s new right-wing government said on Friday it will withhold millions of dollars in tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority (PA). The Palestinian premier said the retaliatory measures amounted to “a new war against the Palestinian people, their capabilities and their funds, and a war against the national authority (PA) and its survival.”