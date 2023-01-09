Work resumes on power project in Chitral

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has resumed the construction work on the Lawi Hydropower Project in the Chitral district which had been stopped nine months back for some security and financial issues, said officials on Sunday.

Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan visited the sites of the ongoing Lawi, Shishi and Koto projects in Lower Dir and Chitral districts. Both examined the various parts of the projects. They expressed satisfaction that the financial and security issues of the projects have been resolved.

Divulging the details, they said the 40.8 MW Koto Power Project in the Lower Dir district has entered the final stage of completion. The cheap electricity generated by the project will generate an annual income of more than Rs2 billion to the province and create new employment opportunities, they added.

Koto Project Director Engr Sultan Room and Deputy Director Muqeemuddin said several workers of the Chinese engineer’s team working on the project had suspended work and gone back for security concerns. They said the security situation had improved now and Chinese staff were working fast and the project was in the final stage of completion.

The energy secretary, while inspecting the Lawi Power Project site in Chitral, issued instructions to the contractors, consultants and field staff, saying that the scheme should be completed in time to compensate for the past delay.

The PEDO chief said it is in everyone’s interest to complete the Lawi Project soon to benefit from the provincial government support.

“The security and financial issues faced by the Chinese team have been resolved. There should be no excuse now for the delay,” he told the officials.