MMC provided services to 1, 086,076 patients in 2022: official

MARDAN: The Mardan Medical ComBy plex (MMC) on Wednesday released its annual performance report under which the health facility claimed to have provided healthcare services to 1, 086,076 patients last year, said an official.

Medical Director Professor Dr Imad

Hameed said that besides providing healthcare services to general and critical patients, the hospital had made adequate arrangements to facilitate patients suffering from viral

infections and treated 208 COVID-19-positive and

248 Dengue patients as well.

He said that out of the total 482 patients, 399 were facilitated in the Accident and Emergency and 500, 684 in the Outpatient Department while 102,999 turned up at the Institutional-based Private Practice for consultation.

The official said that 10, 61,432 investigations in the lab laboratory while X-rays, MRI, CT Scans, etc of 274,280 were carried out during the said period in the health facility.

He said the strategy chalked out for ensuring that maximum patients get free healthcare services through the Sehat Sahulat Programme yielded positive results.

The medical director said that the percentage of indoor patients provided free treatment and investigation services under sehat cards increased to 50.5 in December from 19 percent in February, last year.

He said that the management wanted 100 percent of indoor patients to get free treatment services through the sehat cards and vowed to achieve the target in the near future.

Hospital Director Prof Dr Amjad Ali said that the MMC was frequented by thousands of patients not only from Mardan but also from adjacent districts of Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Buner and Malakand to seek diagnostic and treatment services.

The official said that a new two-story building of Medical-C and Gynae wards of 60 beds each and an Ultrasound Suite were constructed while a Rehabilitation Department which has services like Physiotherapy, Prosthetics and Orthotics was set

up in the building vacated by Bacha Khan Medical College to facilitate patients.

He said hospital beds capacity was increased to 700 from the previous 520.

He said that six latest Anesthesia Workstations, portable Echocardiography Machines for Cardiology while the latest machines for various specialties had been procured to provide improved healthcare services to the patients.

The official said that separate spaces for setting up a Regional Blood Centre and Integrated Hepatitis and Thalassemia Control Programme (Family Care Centre) had been provided where free medicines to HIV and HCV patients will be given after establishing a full-fledged facility in the MMC.

The hospital director said that a plan for the extension of the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department has been finalized which would help provide emergency cover to enhanced number of patients and save more precious lives.

He said that the plan was chalked out in line with the directives from the Board of Governors to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

The official said the PC-1 had been prepared and uplift work on the project would be initiated shortly, adding that the arrangement of laboratory services were part of the expansion plan of the A & E Department. He said that work on solarization of the Out-patient Department and Administration Block was in progress.

Dr Amjad Ali said that the existing infrastructure was being rehabilitated to provide improved healthcare services to patients.