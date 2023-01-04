Shehbaz may not attend World Economic Forum meetings

KARACHI: Against the backdrop of critical times confronting the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may not to participate in annual meetings of the World Economic Forum at Davos.
In absence of the prime minister, the Pakistan’s delegation would be led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The foreign minister is scheduled to visit Davos from Jan 17-20. Bilawal would hold meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of World Economic Forum. He would also meet the heads of IMF, World Bank and other financial institutions.
KARACHI: The enraged villagers in the Thar area of Sindh killed a leopard that had hunted on their cattle.The predator...
ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Board of Revenue chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi claimed that a caretaker setup would be...
MANSEHRA: A five-month-old child was killed and 16 other passengers sustained injuries when a Muzaffarabad-bound bus...
MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while praising Khubaib...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday approved the KP Domestic Violence Against Women Rules, 2022 to...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said in an interview on Tuesday that if the...
Comments