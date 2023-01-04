Shehbaz may not attend World Economic Forum meetings

KARACHI: Against the backdrop of critical times confronting the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may not to participate in annual meetings of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

In absence of the prime minister, the Pakistan’s delegation would be led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The foreign minister is scheduled to visit Davos from Jan 17-20. Bilawal would hold meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of World Economic Forum. He would also meet the heads of IMF, World Bank and other financial institutions.