Soomro says Sindh govt could not even end hunger in Larkana

Karachi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh General Secretary Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro has said people have been dying of hunger in Larkana - the home ground of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“The slogan of the Pakistan Peoples Party was ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makan’ (Food, clothing and shelter), but instead of giving these facilities to the people of Sindh, the PPP robbed them,” he said on Tuesday while addressing a public gathering in Bhains Colony. “The low-income class hardly manages to survive. The people of Sindh are homeless and longing for one-time bread,” Soomro said, adding that Karachi had become a stronghold of criminals and strict action was needed against them.

The JUI-F leader said there were reports about corruption worth billions of rupees in the purchase of wheat and the matter should be immediately investigated. The rulers of Sindh should at least save the people of their constituency (Larkana) from hunger and thirst, he remarked.

Soomro said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had finally paid a visit to Dadu for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He added that as many as 16 million people had been affected by the floods in the province and they were still living under the open sky.

He praised the non-governmental organisations that had helped the flood victims and claimed that the JUI-F was still helping them and would continue to do so.He asked that if billions of rupees had been arranged from the World Bank for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, why construction work for their houses had been stalled.