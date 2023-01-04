Pak-China trade ties discussed

LAHORE: A Chinese delegation met chairman of the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Punjab S.M. Naveed on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, a statement said.

The delegation of Qingdao Law Society stressed the need of addressing legal issues and disputes of the business communities for bilateral growth of the two counterpart businesses amicably.

The Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) president Moazzam Ghurki and other officials concerned also attended the meeting.

Cheng Dezhi, president of Qingdao Law Society, explained that the society was a local branch of China Law Society and a people’s organisation under the leadership of the CPC Qingdao Committee. “We should be mindful of the fact that international investors apart from evaluating economic, political and sovereign risk also focus on legal and quasi-legal factors before investing overseas,” he said.

Dezhi was of the view that the investors expect a system of law capable of accommodating sophisticated and complex concepts, transactions and structures within its framework.

The SEZA invited the Chinese delegation to come forward and invest as zone developers to attract Chinese investments in different fields.