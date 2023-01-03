Murad, Mahoor win badminton titles

LAHORE: Murad Ali (KP) and Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) won the singles titles in the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Championship held at Hyderabad Club on Monday.
In the Women Doubles Miss Mahoor Shahazad & Miss Ghazala Siddique of Pakistan Wapda won the title and In Men double Raja Muhammad Hasnain Army & Raja Zulqarnain of Pakistan Wapda won the title. Results of finals are as under:
In Men Singles Final, Murad Ali (KP) beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 22-20, 13-21, 21-17
In Women Singles Final, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 23-21, 21-12
In Women Doubles Final, Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazla Siddique (Wapda) beat Alja Tariq & Sumiya Tariq (Army) by 21-13, 21-10.
KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association will organize three national tennis championships in the coming months. STA’s...
KARACHI: Derbari Club secured top position in the All Sindh inter-Club Bocce Volo Championship held at Dildas Club in...
ADELAIDE: Tennis fans gave Novak Djokovic a raucous welcome during his first match in Australia in almost two years...
SYDNEY: World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to a second-straight defeat at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan squash players’ rankings on the latest PSA list has witnessed a rapid decline in the recent...
LENS: Paris Saint-Germain, without World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Neymar, lost for the first time in any...
Comments