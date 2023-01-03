Murad, Mahoor win badminton titles

LAHORE: Murad Ali (KP) and Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) won the singles titles in the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Championship held at Hyderabad Club on Monday.

In the Women Doubles Miss Mahoor Shahazad & Miss Ghazala Siddique of Pakistan Wapda won the title and In Men double Raja Muhammad Hasnain Army & Raja Zulqarnain of Pakistan Wapda won the title. Results of finals are as under:

In Men Singles Final, Murad Ali (KP) beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 22-20, 13-21, 21-17

In Women Singles Final, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 23-21, 21-12

In Women Doubles Final, Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazla Siddique (Wapda) beat Alja Tariq & Sumiya Tariq (Army) by 21-13, 21-10.