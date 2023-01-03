Missing youth found dead in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Police on Monday claimed to have recovered the body of a youth, who had gone missing about three months ago, from an abandoned house in district Khairpur.

Abdul Aziz Langah, brother of renowned lawyer Abdul Basit Langah, had gone missing from Jillani House in Khairpur about three months ago.Abdul Basit had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench for the recovery of his brother.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Khairpur SSP had formed a joint investigation report (JIT) to probe the incident. Police, in this case, had arrested two suspects Younis and Raza Bhatti from Sheikupura, Punjab. On Monday, the police claimed to have recovered the body of missing youth from an abandoned house in Channa Muhalla in Khairpur upon information provided by the suspects in custody.