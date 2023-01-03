Missing youth found dead in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Police on Monday claimed to have recovered the body of a youth, who had gone missing about three months ago, from an abandoned house in district Khairpur.
Abdul Aziz Langah, brother of renowned lawyer Abdul Basit Langah, had gone missing from Jillani House in Khairpur about three months ago.Abdul Basit had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench for the recovery of his brother.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Khairpur SSP had formed a joint investigation report (JIT) to probe the incident. Police, in this case, had arrested two suspects Younis and Raza Bhatti from Sheikupura, Punjab. On Monday, the police claimed to have recovered the body of missing youth from an abandoned house in Channa Muhalla in Khairpur upon information provided by the suspects in custody.
MULTAN: Due to dense fog and reduced visibility in Beat-13 and Beat-14, Sector M-3, the motorway has been closed from...
ISLAMABAD: Former foreign secretary and ambassador Sohail Mahmood has been appointed director-general of the Institute...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly has written to...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday admitted for regular hearing the appeal of the Balochistan government,...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday issued the schedule for election on the Senate seat vacated...
CHARSADDA: A two-day Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme Girls’ Hockey Training and Coaching...
Comments