UVAS holds workshop on ‘Small animal diagnostic ultrasonography’

LAHORE:The Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a two-day national workshop on “Small Animal Diagnostic Ultrasonography” at its Veterinary Academy recently.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants.

During the workshop, experts delivered their lectures on the topic of small animal diagnostic ultrasonography (past, present, future), basic anatomy and imaging techniques for gastrointestinal system, urinary system, reproductive system, ultrasound diagnosis of gastrointestinal disease, urinary tract disease and reproductive tract disease etc. The aim of the hands-on training was to enable the participants to correctly acquire and interpret ultrasound images of the abdominal and reproductive organs.