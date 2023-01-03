CTD releases 2022 performance report

LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab has released the annual performance report of the year 2022. According to the CTD spokesman, the department has prepared an annual report by compiling the performance of the department during the year 2022. The CTD has achieved important achievements for the eradication of terrorism while maintaining its previous traditions, he said.

The CTD achieved important achievements in the fight against terrorism while maintaining its previous traditions during the year 2022, he said and maintained that to combat terrorism all technical and human resources were adopted.

The spokesperson said in the year 2022, the operation wing of CTD Punjab added 105 suspicious persons and 354 madrasas to the Fourth Schedule list, apart from this, 1,225 intelligence-based operations were conducted across the province, in which 244 suspects were arrested, 197 cases were registered and 782 recoveries were made.

He said the CD Punjab's investigation wing has registered 205 terrorism cases, while 246 terrorists were arrested out of which 183 persons were challaned. He said in 22 cases investigations are in progress for trial.

The spokesman maintained the CTD Punjab recovered 64.36 kg of explosives, 48 hand grenades, 253 detonators, 7 batteries and 215 meters of prima cord, 3 SMGs, 40 pistols, 324 bullets and 3 magazines from terrorists. Similarly, the CTD Punjab detained 20 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 3 POs who were in Red Book died in a police encounter. He sauid the CTD raced 13 suspects involved in head money cases and 16 cases of head money were completed and red notices were issued to six accused.

The CTD issued red notices to 7 more accused, the spokesperson maintained. On January 20, 2022, the CTD Punjab arrested accused Abdul Razzaq and Sanaullah, who were involved in the Anarkali bomb blast, (who were later killed in a police encounter when they resisted during the recovery of the explosives from them), the spokesman claimed.

He said main accused Peter Parul and his accomplices Ziaullah, Eid Gul, Ayesha and Sajid involved in the bomb blast in Johar Town E-Block were also arrested through modern investigation and brought them to justice. Three innocent people were killed and 22 others injured in the blast, he said. He maintained that last year, the CTD Punjab conducted an operation in Balochistan and detained most wanted POs including Uzair Akbar and Naveed Akhtar.

In the year 2022, the Technical Wing of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab recommended Pakistan Telecommunication to block 123,291 websites involved in cybercrime, of which 74,230 websites were blocked, he said and maintained the PTA requested to investigate 3,831 social media cases, out of which 2,529 cases were successfully investigated.

In addition, 111 cases were registered, 114 accused were arrested while 70 were found to be involved in cybercrime, the spokesman added.